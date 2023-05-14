the brazilian andre jardinecoach of Atlético San Luis, stated this Saturday that his team proudly demonstrated that it was a worthy rival despite the fact that América eliminated them in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

“We overcame the contempt of those who thought that we came to count the goals that America would score against us, but we proudly demonstrated that we had the option to narrowly eliminate the best team in Mexican soccer,” he stressed. garden after defeating the Águilas 1-2 in the second leg of the Liga MX quarterfinals.

Despite the win Atlético San Luis He was eliminated since last Wednesday, in the first leg, he fell 3-1; the total score favored América 4-3.

In the game played at the Azteca Stadium, San Luis scored thanks to the Spanish Unai Bilbao and the Brazilian Leonardo Bonatini in the first period. In the second half the visitor lost depth, America He reacted and scored through the Uruguayan Brian Rodríguez.

The strategist explained that they managed to get just one goal away from turning the tie around. “We had the perfect setting with the two goals we scored. We tried, we had the opportunities, but in the end it didn’t reach us. América has great players and in the end they scored the goal that put us away. They have a very high level as a team, ”he admitted.

garden He applauded his managers for the way they stood up to a team that started as a favorite from the beginning. “I congratulate my players for the game we gave and for the personality they showed. We show great pride, that is the feeling that stays with me, although we leave frustrated, ”he acknowledged.

The Brazilian strategist praised the America, directed by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz. “America deserves to be champion, I am a fan of the way he plays. Fernando Ortiz has a great team, ”he opined.

Atlético San Luis players after being eliminated from Clausura 2023 / Jam Media

He Atlético San Luis the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 of the MX League in twelfth position, a place that allowed him to advance to the playoffs in which he eliminated León. In the quarterfinals they lost to América, which was second.

This tournament was the third of garden in charge of Atlético San Luis and the second in which he qualified for the final phase. The previous occasion he did it in the Clausura 2022 in which he was eliminated by Pachuca in the quarterfinals.