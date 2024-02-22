FC Juarez has confirmed the incorporation of the Mexican midfielder, Jairo Torreswho left the MLS after a few seasons with him Chicago Fire where he had several minutes but his performance was not as expected so in the end he decided to return to Liga MX where he already knows what it means to be champion.

Through social networks, the border team presented the Atlas youth midfielder with great fanfare as its latest reinforcement for Clausura 2024, this after the death of its player, Diego Chávez.

“Welcome, Jairo Torres, to this border! “Let's give everything for our colors!” reads the publication. The Chicago Fire announced on February 9 that the board confirmed the early termination of the Mexican's contract.

“Chicago Fire FC announced today that the Club and Jairo Torres have mutually agreed to terminate the winger's contract. The move opens a space for a Designated Player on the Fire roster,” he noted.

The 23-year-old footballer will have his second experience in the Liga MX with a different team since he was formed with Atlas with whom he achieved the two-time championship, being one of the most important men for Diego Cocca at that time.

Although it was barely announced, the Liga MX page confirmed its registration and is ready to play. It will be the coach's decision Mauricio Barbieri If you take it into account for this Friday's duel at home against the Rayados de Monterrey team.