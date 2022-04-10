After losing 2-1 to the foxes of the Atlas at the start of the Matchday 13 of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League, Jaime Lozano was self-critical when acknowledging that after his arrival on the Rayos del Necaxa bench, it was the worst first time that could have been given.

“Since we arrived it has been the worst first half we have given, we knew the importance of this match, we know that the centers in Atlas, we lacked attitude, it is something important, they put more effort, they generated options for us. Then we adjusted, especially with Rodrigo’s (Aguirre) goal and then I think the game was for both of us,” he said.

However the “Jimmy“He also lamented that the issue of attitude affected them, “that’s where they passed us over, we have to correct that, we can’t give away a single moment, it’s happened to us before,” said the strategist who positions the rojiblancos with 14 points in 13th place in the overall table.

Jaime Lozano suffered in this way his second setback in the Closure 2022since on date 12 they fell by the minimum difference against the Águilas del America with a last minute goal Diego Valdesin it victory stadium. For now, the team Aguascalientes will receive the Athletic Saint Louis on Friday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time).

