This Thursday the Necaxa fell 2-1 to the champion Atlas during their visit to the Jalisco Stadium at the start of matchday 13 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League and in the press conference after the match Jaime Lozano assured that his team played without attitude and that is why they gave the weakest first half since he came to the bench.

“I think that since we arrived it has been the worst first half we have given, or the weakest half time, we knew the importance of the game, what we were going to face, we knew the centers are a strength of the Atlas for the people who has, and I think we lacked attitude. It is something important, they wanted more, they generated a lot for us in the first half, it is cheap for the number of plays”, he said Lush.

Colombian Julián Quiñones converted a goal in the 72nd minute to give champion Atlas a 2-1 win over the Necaxa at the start of matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022. The Rojinegros returned to the qualifying zone directly to the league, with a goal from the Argentine Julio Furch and Quiñones, while the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre discounted for Necaxa.

“After we adjusted, it gave us a quick result with the goal, the match was there for either of the 2 parties. We had some option to the crossbar but today, in my immediate opinion, was the weakest game we’ve ever had.

The Atlas he closed the first half in the best way with a goal by Furch from a pass from José Abella; The Argentine entered the area and headed the Red and Blacks ahead, although they also had other opportunities to increase the score.

“It went through attitude, they came in with more determination and that’s when they ran over us. We have to correct that, we can’t give away even a single moment, we’ve already experienced it, we can’t wait for them to score a goal to react. We play everything in the coming days. We are sad but this goes around and we have to raise our heads. Analyze and work,” he added.

Already in the second part Necaxa knocked on the door and although Rodrigo Aguirre scored a great goal in the 49th minute with a good left-footed goal from Dieter Villalpando’s pass, it was not enough for them to leave Jalisco with points at the start of matchday 13 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League. “I liked the second half more, we were daring and competitive, I think we had been solid, it is the first match that we have scored 2 goals and we were saved from a few more. They came to us a lot and it’s a deconcentrated attitude, I don’t know, ”he acknowledged.