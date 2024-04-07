The season of leaks of new uniforms in the Liga MX has started and a few days ago some photos of kits for different teams have begun to be released. Now it was the turn of the Eagles of America that they would be giving a complete change to their home clothing since They would return to the also classic yellow color.

Through some publications from the portal specialized in t-shirts, “Footy Headlines“It was announced what America's new kit would look like for the 2024-2025 season, talking about the home uniform. Nike, who will continue to sponsor the most winning team in Mexico, would be giving another retro touch to its design.

The published images show a “very clean” shirt because only one sponsor is visible on the front, in addition to two more on the sleeves. The color is the main change of this new piece because the “cream” color is left aside after several years of using it to return to the “screaming” yellow they used a few decades ago.

This could be the new Club América uniform | Photo: Footy Headlines

Other details that stand out are on the cuffs with red and blue details that go on the side of the shirt. The neck is round with the two colors already mentioned. The home uniform would have the shield in its alternate version where the American continent is yellow and the ball would be blue but keeping the letters in red.

This design, like those of past seasons, seems to be inspired by other uniforms that Nike made for America a few years ago. Like the model from the 2001-2002 season where the yellow color is similar, and on the sides it has that touch of blue, in addition to some red accents and the shield with that alternative tone.

Uniforms similar to the one that America may possibly wear for the next season | Photo: Jam Media

Another similar design is the one the team used in the 2008-2009 season. The uniform was completely yellow with some small blue lines on the side and the collar in blue and red. Likewise, the shield inverted its colors to provide that contrast.

For now this is just a leak, nothing is confirmed. It will not be until a few months when details of the new jersey of the American team will be released for the Opening 2024.