Within hours of Blue Cross and Chivas face each other in one more meeting, the Celestial Machine has confirmed that all the seats at the Azteca Stadium have been soldso for this Saturday's game there won't be any more room in the stands of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

It was through its official social media accounts where Cruz Azul made the announcement official. The response from the fans has been very great and as expected after the team's great start to the season, in addition to the fact that they have identified with the fight that the footballers have put in the last few games.

The match was originally scheduled to be played at Sports City Stadium (Blue Stadium) but an event already scheduled caused the duel to be modified to the Azteca Stadium field, which with greater capacity will be able to accommodate more fans who want to see their club.

Cruz Azul comes from a painful defeat against América, who took away its 5-win streak, now it faces Chivasanother team that arrives as a powerful rival, this due to what it has presented in recent weeks, although the fans believe in their team and think that the Machine will be up to the task for said match.

Although the current situation of the machine is favorable, the last matches against the Flock have not been the best, given that in the most recent matches, Chivas They have been victorious, with 3 wins to 1 for Cruz Azul, in addition to a draw in the last 5 Liga MX games.

The last time they met, Chivas won 1-0 | Photo: Jam Media

The advantage that the pupils of Martin Anselmi The thing is that since Clausura 2022 Chivas has not won as a visitor against the machine, that could help them find the result. The game this Saturday, March 2, is scheduled to be played promptly at 7:05 p.m.

and can be seen by the TUDN and VIX signal.