Nuevo León.- The magic of the signing of Sebastian Cordova with the tigers. What looked like a great duo for Clausura 2022 has been fading little by little to the point of not being able to see playing time greater than 20 minutes since matchday 5, which was the last time he played 25 minutes against Chivas, after that He came on as a substitute in the final parts of the game, which has been more and more constant.

After Córdova surprised the entire Liga MX by his departure from Club América as he made sure that there was no longer a relationship with Santiago Solari and that for that reason he gave him less and less minutes, now the same thing is happening with Tigres and Miguel Herrera and although there is no bad treatment, the reality is that the minutes and confidence have gone down since from the comments of 100 % supported on arrival, now no longer commented on it.

The 17th of the Tigers arrived and was supported by the coach who took him through a great process with America and to whom he responded on most occasions. From the first games he tried to get the best moments out of him, giving him the title in Days 1, 2 and 3 where he played 90, 61 and 62 minutes respectively, the highest records so far with the team, after that he no longer saw action in Day 4 and returned until Day 5 only to start a considerable loss of minutes.

Although he has been constant in this streak of a few minutes, he has only lost one game, which was Day 9, which was barely played last Thursday, apart from that he was on dates 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11 and 12 In total there have been 10 participations but only 3 games as a starter, zero goals and only 290 minutes, a figure well below his last tournament with America that added 819 minutes which speaks of the DT’s loss of confidence in him.

Sebastián Córdova is not having a good time at Tigres | Photo: Jam Media

His lack of play may also be due to the high level that the starters have had, we must remember that curiously, since Sebastian Cordova ceased to be a starter in Liga MX was when the results arrived, keeping them until the pending match of Day 9 where they lost a streak of nine games without losing, Florian Thauvin who is the player who plays for his band has taken a great level, something that helps him not to have more minutes.

For now Córdova has not been at all what was expected, the fans at the beginning did not want him because of his bad performances, as he was ceasing to be a starter, the criticism stopped but they are not satisfied with his stay in the team, for now the player He will continue to wait for opportunities in the last remaining games for the Tigres in the Liga MX in the regular phase.