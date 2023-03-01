He barely has a week Ricardo Ferretti He arrived at Cruz Azul and although he only signed a contract for the remainder of the Clausura 2023 and one more tournament, there are already rumors about how he would make up his squad in the summer market. Rafael Carioca It has been indicated as their first request, after they met in Tigres.

The veteran midfielder was a key player during the management of ‘Tuca’ in charge of the cats and for this reason he is looking for them to meet again at the Ferris wheel. Carioca ends contract with tigers and although it is still in talks to renew, there is still no agreement, so it is an option for the Machine.

However, Blue Cross It would not be the only option for the player in case of not continuing with those of the UANL. This was revealed by the player’s agent, Fabio Santana, in attention to the media. “The priority is Tigres. Yes, not only Cruz Azul, but other teams from Saudi Arabia and Brazil“.

“Yes, a player of that level is always talked about well, people always love that type of player and it’s normal, but Rafa is very determined to remain in tigers“Said the agent, who also shared that the condition to renew with the cats is to sign a three-year contract.

So the Cruz Azul board of directors already knows that, if at the end of the Closing 2023 They are still determined to look for Carioca, they will not have a free way since the Brazilian has other alternatives. The midfielder arrived in Liga MX in 2017 from Atletico Mineiro and since then he has only played with Tigres.

On the other hand, although it has been said that it is an element that attracts Ferretti’s attention, the reality is that the coach will also take his time to analyze the current squad and define which positions to prop up for the Opening 2023Well, at the time it was said that one of the conditions for the coach to sign was that he did have the freedom to make transfers.