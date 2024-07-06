This Friday the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX and one of the matches that were part of the inaugural card was the Querétaro vs Tijuanaa duel that the team from the border won 1-2, but that was not what caught the attention but the way in which they presented their lineup, already considered the strangest form of the tournament.

Everything was revealed when Caliente TV, the new home of the Gallos Blancos, presented the Queretaro club’s lineup. With the image of the The Corregidora Stadium in the background, one by one of the 11 chosen by Mauro Gerk appeared on the screen saying their name, position and imitating the sound of a rooster.

He “Kikiriki“It was performed by all the footballers, one very different from the other. Several elements took it in a funny way, others hesitated to do it and were very discreet.

Obviously, the fans’ comments were not long in coming. Some thought it was funny, but for many others it was a joke in bad taste, criticizing the level of seriousness given to Mexican soccer.Totally inevitable, then they want to talk about football“And then we wonder why Mexican soccer is the way it is,”Kikiriki is back to champagne football“, some messages can be read.

Gallos Blancos, like Xolos de Tijuana, are the new teams that will be broadcast on Caliente TV, becoming another option in Mexican soccer.