Mexican football has been in crisis for a long time. Some leaders, the minority, seek to reverse the situation, trying to ensure that national football, which will host the next World Cup, has an appearance, both at the national team level and at the club level in several of the most important tournaments. of this sport. However, in the last few hours negative news has been confirmed, once again the national football clubs are left without a presence in the Copa Libertadores.
Víctor Montagliani, president of CONCACAF, confirmed the news in an interview for TUDN: “The Confederations are working together to have some other competition, but regarding the Libertadores we have a request from Mexico to play in it, we spoke with FIFA, we returned a paper to the FMF that was denied, it was not authorized because we have our competition official. It was not authorized because we have ours, which is the path to the Club World Cup,” he said.
The FMF sent the request to FIFA to be part of the most important club tournament on the continent, this after CONMEBOL opened the door, however, the highest body of this sport has rejected the request from the strong people of national football. CONCACAF would have been the main orchestrator of the rejection of the FMF, since the people of the North American federation are organizing different tournaments with the MLS clubs where the presence of the Mexican teams is key in sporting and financial matters, therefore which, the escape to the Libertadores would be fatal.
The reality is that the directors of the FMF, Liga MX and owners of the Liga MX clubs have been prioritizing economic matters for a long time above sports matters and at the end of the road this has serious consequences. Just look at the failure of the last World Cup and remember that the last pre-Olympic generation was not even able to get a ticket to Paris 2024.
