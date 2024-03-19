Mexico City.- The Blue Cross Machine comes from losing its second match in a row in the Clausura 2024 of the Mexican League, against the Rays from Club Necaxa last Saturday.

In the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, the cement workers recorded 70% possession, but that was not enough to prevent the comeback of the hydrocalides in the Christmas Eve Colony.

It seems that the other teams have already discovered the secret formula to face the team of Martin Anselmi in this regular tournament, which remains on pause due to the FIFA date.

Cruz Azul succumbed against Club Necaxa

jam media

Cruz Azul, after twelve presentations, accumulates 22 points, the result of seven victories, one draw and four defeats. Thus, the capital club rests from fourth position in the general table.

In recent days there was talk of the supposed arrival of Rodolfo Pizarro to the Cement Machine for him Opening 2024. According to the portal Transfermarkt of the nation of Greece, Blue Cross could repatriate soccer player who militates in AEK Athens.

But, according to the TUDN reporter, Adrián Esparza Oteo, he Mexican, Rodolfo Pizarrois a player who does not match what the player is looking for. technician Martín Anselmiso it is not interested in Blue Cross right now.

Rodolfo Pizarro facing Cruz Azul

jam media

“Of Rodolfo Pizarro I have absolutely nothing. From inside they tell me that there is nothing, that he is a player who does not even match what he is looking for. Martin Anselmi», he said on 'The Machine Podcast'.

«It has a different rhythm than what it is looking for Martin Anselmi, to what he wants. So it is that Rodolfo Pizarro He is not a player of interest at the moment. Blue Cross“, hill Adrian Esparza Oteo.

