Guadalajara, Jalisco.- On the same day, the Chivas de Guadalajara increase the illusion of their fans by having in mind to repatriate two national teams, first they heard about the case of Erick Gutiérrez and now the name of Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano sounds loud .

From Italy, the information circulates that the people from Guadalajara would have asked about the Tuzos del Pachuca youth squad after losing 30% of its market value. Faced with this situation, the rojiblancos would think about negotiating with their still team, Napoli, to count on him in the next Apertura 2023 of the Liga Mx that begins this week.

However, the task would not be easy for the team headed by Amaury Vergara, since Lozano is being tempted by Saudi Arabian soccer teams, who offer the Mexican a crazy salary; he would win 10 million euros if he decides for the Pro League.

The rumor about the possible return of Hirving Lozano was reported by ‘La Corriere dello Sport’, an Italian sports newspaper. The suitors come to light after learning that ‘Chucky’ Lozano is not part of Napoli’s plans for the neighboring 2023-24 season of Serie A.

The Aztec winger would have the opportunity to return to Mexico to dress in rojiblanco or decide on the Saudi Arabian League, which has entered the map after signing world soccer jewels, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté.

Chivas wants strength and experience in their squad. After losing the Clausura 2023 title, the club led by Veljko Paunovic wants to add quality reinforcements to fight again for the championship that has been denied since the Clausura 2017.