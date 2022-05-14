tigers won 1-0 against Cruz Azul in their visit to the Azteca Stadium in the match corresponding to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Closure 2022. However, the feline club does not feel confident that it already has the ticket to the semifinal of the tournament and knows that there are 90 minutes left to play.

That’s how he recognized it John Paul Vigon, who assured that the UANL team will go out to seek victory at the University Stadium this Sunday. He added that they are focused on doing the job that Miguel Herrera asks of them and with the peace of mind that this can give them the ticket to the semifinals.

“It would be a serious mistake to feel like we’re already in the semi-finals. At home we like to show that we’re going to go out to win. In our game we’re 0-0 and we’re going to go out to win, give 100 percent and make important progress. We’re not confident , we are sure of our work,” he declared at a press conference.

Tigers will face Blue Cross in the return without Michael Herrera on the bench and without Nicolás ‘Diente’ López, sent off in the first leg. In this regard, Vigón acknowledged that they are important absences, but ruled out that they are decisive for the result of the match.

“What Miguel means is very important; he will be with us supporting, he is always there directing us. Speaking of Nico, it is an important drop, but we are even if you have to start; we are 100 percent. Those who enter solve the match. Everyone here is a starter on any team,” he said.

In that same sense, regarding the actions for which the ‘Diente’ was expelled, but not Christian Tabo in a Chilean attempt that precisely contacted Juan Pablo Vigón, the affected preferred not to focus on arbitration. “Don’t let those decisions distract you. He didn’t get marked, he didn’t get sent off; Nico did, we have to play and be professionals on the court.”