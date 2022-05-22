Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Atlas de Guadalajara ‘sweated’ at the University Stadium after experiencing a catastrophic night despite winning 4-0 on aggregate. The goals of André-Pierre Gignac and Igor Lichnovsky almost eliminated those led by Diego Cocca, but Aldo Rocha shot Nahuel Guzmán from the fateful point to close the black hole and allow the champion to remain alive in this Clausura 2022.

Los Zorros are a few hours away from meeting their next Grand Final opponent in Liga MX. The previous tournament Club León faced the rojinegros in the dispute for the national trophy, this time it would be two different teams, Tuzos del Pachuca or Club América.

Atlas finished the regular competition in third position with 27 units, for now he awaits what day he will play at home, if during the week or next weekend, since the overall of the other key is 1-1 that allows the Tuzos, partially, to be the second finalist of the contest.

If such a case occurs, it would be the first time in history that Atlas and Pachuca are rivals in the Grand Final of Liga MX. In short tournaments, the two teams have never met in the decisive instance, Atlas will only play its third final in national football.

The Guadalajara club after being champion in the 1950-51 season played its first final in Mexican Soccer until the Summer of 1999, that time the old cast was led by Ricardo LaVolpe, who was left out of first place by losing on penalties against the Red Devils of Toluca.

Twenty-two years later, the Furia Roja reached the final of the Mexican First Division championship, their second opportunity was against Club León. The Zapopan team, already led by Diego Cocca, sent the conclusion to penalties, a stage where Camilo Vargas made a name for himself by saving two penalties so that Julio Furch scored the title goal after 70 years of fasting.

In this Closing 2022 Atlas has the chance to make history as the third squad that could lift a bi-championship after Pumas UNAM (Clausura 2004 and Apertura 2004) and the aforementioned Club León (Apertura 2013-Clausura 2014).