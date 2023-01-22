After the difficult moments that the Brazilian defender Dani Alves is going through, in his trial in Spain the amount that the player received in the Pumas de la UNAM, a Liga MX team that contracted him last year and that only yesterday He was dropped due to off-court problems.

According to information published in El País in Spain, the salary Alves received with the cougars It was greater than 6 million pesos per month, a figure much higher than what soccer players usually earn in said institution close to UNAM.

The said Spanish media assures that during the trial on the alleged sexual assault of the carioca, the same former player of Pumas de la UNAM lied about the amount he earned in Mexican soccer, when questioned by the judge and declared that he earned around 30 thousand euros per month.

The judge immediately corrected him and told him that she had the contract in her hand and that her salary was 300,000 euros per month, which at the exchange rate is approximately 6.1 million pesos.

Without a doubt, the arrival of Dani Alves to the Pumas de la UNAM meant a great investment on the part of the managers to be able to bring this player to the last tournament, but lying before the judge could put the player in trouble.

For the moment, Pumas de la UNAM thanked him by terminating his contract for the problems he is going through and making it clear that this type of attitude is not part of the essence of the institution.