The Tijuana Xolos They have lost a Clausura 2024 match again, it is the fourth match in which they have come out with an adverse score, they also have 4 draws to complete the 8 matches they have played so far, but between them there is no victorywhich puts Miguel Herrerahis coach in serious trouble.

Tijuana is one of the two clubs that have not added 3 points in the Liga MX, this situation has begun to generate problems within the team, from the board of directors who are beginning to see how the project is not working, Miguel Herrera who has entered in a slump in their career, the players who no matter how much they do, things don't work out and the fans who are the most

affected by all that.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The big problem for Tijuana is that they have not won for 10 games, the last time they achieved 3 points was on Matchday 15 of Apertura 2023 when they defeated Tigres 2-0, after that they have achieved 4 draws and 6 losses, only in regular role, since for

almost 4 years since they have fought in a Final Phase, much less in a Liguilla.

Xolos is experiencing one of its worst tournaments in history | Photo: Jam Media

Miguel Herrera in danger

The bad moment of the border people has very worried Miguel Herrera who would be the first to go if things don't improve. In recent press conferences, “Piojo” has made it clear that he is not comfortable and that the results are doing him a lot of harm.

The Tijuana board had supported Miguel Herrera days ago, since his contract keeps him on the team for a couple more seasons, but they could see the need to thank him if things do not improve.

Miguel Herrera close to losing his job | Photo: Jam Media

For now, the news of his dismissal or any ultimatum for the coach has not been announced, but this could happen in the next few hours. Tijuana has a midweek match against Striped and the end before Liontwo duels that could mean the end of the Herrera era.