The semifinal between America and Pachuca has unleashed the madness, because nobody wants to miss that series. In Mexico City, there were riots at the ticket offices of the Aztec stadiumwith thousands of fans queuing for a ticket to the first leg.

While in the capital of Hidalgo, the fans will have to “break their little pigs” and spend a large amount of money so as not to miss the game again. And it is that Pachuca announced this Tuesday the cost of the tickets, which will be close to one thousand pesos.

Through social networks, the Tuzos reported that for next Sunday’s game they will be able to count on 100 percent capacity and that general admission will be in 950 pesos. While for club subscribers, the cost will be 700 pesos and they will be able to buy 2 tickets each subscriber.

Ticket sales began on Tuesday afternoon, while subscribers began this Wednesday at 11:00. The high cost of the tickets has generated annoyance among the Pachuca fans, since they are almost double what they cost for the quarterfinals against Athletic San Luis.

For this meeting, the Hidalgo club put a promotion of 400 pesos for a ticket to the women’s semifinal game against scratched and the manly game. While the cost only for the game against Atlético San Luis, if it was purchased the same day of the game, it was 500 pesos.

For the women’s final, tickets will now cost 75 pesos and there was no promotion to attend both games. The women’s Pachuca will play on Friday, May 20 at 9:00 p.m. against the Chivaswhile men will receive America on Sunday at 8:06 p.m.