Mexico.- Roger Martinez attended the media prior to the return game of the MX League in the semifinals where they will visit the field of Hidalgo where Pachuca became strong as a local in the regular season. The Colombian made it clear that he and his team will step on the “Hurricane” with the slogan of winning the game regardless of the record that the Tuzos achieved in it because they want the Clausura 2022 final.

At a press conference, the striker assured that the entire team is convinced that they can cause a surprise in Pachuca and sneak into the Liga MX final, “The whole group is eager, confident and motivated. We will go to Pachuca to win the match”. For Roger, Pachuca’s record at home is something that keeps him awake at night and he made it clear that no matter what, they are ready to win.

“I don’t care what you’ve done Pachuca at home, honestly they are a team, we are another team, we have what is ours, we have important players and we are going to win the game no matter what”. As if that were not enough, he stressed that he wants to win at all costs, he assured that he is angry go to Pachuca and get the victory since they saw that in the first leg they could have done something more.

“I’m angry because we could win (in the first leg) because I want to win yes or yes. I don’t want to lose and on Sunday we have a unique opportunity,” added the Club America number 9. Martínez along with his teammates will undertake the trip to Pachuca this Saturday afternoon after ranks are closed to consider the players who are ready. Everyone is expected to be available for this duel that will be life or death for Americanism.

América in the second leg of the semifinals is presented with a tie at 1, this score leaves them out of the final, because the position in the table gives the pass to the Tuzos. To stay alive they must win the game with a difference of at least one goal, any tie leaves them out. The actions of this match will take place this Sunday, May 22 at 8:06 p.m. and can be seen on the Fox Sports signal.