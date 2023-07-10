In recent days it has been revealed that Nacho Ambriz is the main candidate to reach the Mexican team, this above Jaime Lozano who currently commands the tricolor team. Even so, the same Toluca coach does not want to be related to him because his head is in the Diablos project.

After the victory against Cruz Azul this Saturday, Nacho Ambriz limited himself to answering the questions regarding the Mexican National Team, assuring that everything is something alien to him and that he has no knowledge of anything because what interests him is the set of Toluca.

“that’s not my issue” said. “I worry about my team“He pointed out and that was all the strategist said, who no longer wants to show signs of being able to reach the Mexican team after what happened a few months ago where he was ignored by the leaders to choose Diego Cocca over him.

According to reports by Rubén Rodríguez from Fox Sports, Nacho Ambriz is the number 1 option since he now wants to have a Mexican coach and apparently the best option is Ambriz’s, who in his recent work in clubs has achieved great things such as titles with León, go to Europe to direct and now give Toluca a new identity.

The decision of the new DT of the Mexican National Team will be announced after the Gold Cup, Jaime Lozano He has the opportunity to keep the position, although there could also be some change.