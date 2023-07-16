Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Rayados de Monterrey thrashed Mazatlan FC who was left with ten for the kick of Luis Amarilla to the face of Stefan Medina very early in the game. Those led by Fernando Ortiz they pounced on the rival to achieve the 3-0 victory on matchday 3 of the 2023 Opening of Liga Mx.

He Argentine strategist He was happy with the actions of his players at a press conference. During the series of questions one of the reporters asked him if he likes Luis Gerardo Chavez–Tuzos del Pachuca playerwho could come to the club this season.

“I like women, right? Louis Chavez. He is selected, today he belongs to Pachucabut we are going to see him on Sunday in the final”, commented the ‘Tano’ Ortiz. The member of the press answered “but for your team” and Fernando Ortiz this time he did have an opinion about it.

Luis Chávez in the duel of the Aztec National Team

middle jam

“Oh yeah. It rang in the last few days, I trust the board, which is moving regarding reinforcements, “said the technical director de Rayados yesterday (Friday) by basting his second victory with the Monterrey team to add seven units in the general table.

Luis Gerardo Chavez will play the final of the gold Cup 2023 with the Mexican team this Sunday before the Panama national team in it SoFi Stadium of The Angels, California. In his last duel he scored a goal with the three free kick in front of the Jamaican national team in semis.