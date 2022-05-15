Mexico City.- America eliminated Puebla in the quarterfinals of the MX League. The ‘Tano’ Ferdinand Ortiz recognized the performance of his team to achieve the pass to the semifinals, so much so that he ‘praised’ his group by saying that everyone has enough desire to go out and succeed in important moments in their own way

“Since I went down on the court, the recovery of the blows we had in the first and second half, sorry for the word, but I have players with some tremendous balls….tremendous, they have come out of adverse situations, I am proud to have this class of players,” he said at a press conference.

The coach found the predefined game that America forgot during the tenure of Santiago Solari in this competition, he renewed each player and restructured their level of play so that the eagles flew to the league and today they are one step away from the final of the Closure 2022.

Fernando Ortiz assured that the victory against Club Puebla is not his best night at the helm of América, but from the moment he received the opportunity to take the bench as interim coach, a position that he would change in the following semester as it is likely that he will continue in the club. but as official technical director.

“My best night was the day they introduced me as coach of America, it was a dream and I said it, the most important thing is communication, after talking about the ups and downs, it’s part of the game, a difficult series was won, against a rival who deserves respect, now start thinking about the next opponent that we will meet in the next few hours,” he said.

The Eagles entered the next round fourth in the overall standings. After the triumph of the Tuzos del Pachuca over Atlético de San Luis This match is outlined in the next phase, as long as no surprises occur on Sunday in the other Quarterfinal matches.

The first series to play will be the return of the Clásico Tapatío which is in favor of Atlas down 1-2. Chivas finishing sixth will have to turn the score around, while Blue Crossbeing eighth overall, will travel to the Sultana del Norte to try to come back from 1-0 at the sub-leader’s house tigers.

If Atlas and Tigres advance to the semifinals, America will meet Pachuca, if Chivas eliminates Atlas, it will be an opponent of the Tigres, but if Cruz Azul does the same, its opponent will come out of the tie between Atlas and the Sacred Flock, in what could be a National Classic prior to the Grand Final.