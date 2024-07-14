Monterrey, Nuevo Leon: Massacre in Monterrey! The Cruz Azul Sky Machine categorically destroyed the Rayados of Monterrey to be the undefeated leader in the 2024 Apertura of the Mexican League.

Martin Anselmi and his people finished off the white and blues of Fernando Ortizwho will have to give an account of The Barrial after the humiliation that he made them go through Blue Cross tonight in front of his fans at the Steel giant.

The Machine With two dead balls he began to build the rout in the Sultana of the North. ‘Nacho’ Rivero (14′) and ‘Rodo’ Rotondi (40′) They knocked down the door Esteban Andrada following a corner kick and a penalty.

Ignacio Rivero scored the first goal for Cruz Azul

Jam media

In the second half, Cruz Azul left lifeless Rayados of Monterrey with two extraordinary goals, one of them from his own Roundabout at 50′ for sign the doublet in it BBVA.

Rodolfo Rotondi scored a double against Rayados

Jam media

Subsequently, the ‘Buddy Angel Sepulveda (76′)put the final nail in the coffin of Striped with an extraordinary thread that not even the own ‘Vermin’ He put his hands in to avoid the beating.

Monterreyon its closest occasion to the portal of Kevin Mierlet the goal of honor slip away. Brandon Vazquez forgave Blue Cross for fanning the pass on a silver platter from point-blank range ‘Tecatito’ Crown. 0-4 official.

The Cruz Azul Machine stamped on this date two the worst defeat in the era of ‘Tano’ Ortiz as coach of the Monterrey Rayados Football Club in it Mexican Soccer.

Angel Sepulveda scored a great goal against Rayados

Jam media

The celestial They climbed to the top of the general table with six points. regal They slow down their pace by remaining with three in tenth position.

For week three the first will be held double shift of the Opening 2024. Blue Cross will receive the sub leader Xolos and Rayados of Monterrey will visit the Necaxa Club Rays.

