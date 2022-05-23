After the departure of John Reynoso in the technical direction of Cruz Azul the rumor about the possibility that Hugo Sanchez whoever takes office spread like wildfire again, but it was the Mexican idol himself who denied it without ruling out that he is open to reaching any agreement.

In an interview for Marca Claro, the “Pentapichichi” stated that if he did not receive the call from The Ferris Wheelcould lead in Europeparticularly in Spanish football or anywhere else in the world.

“I have not received an official call, if the call goes through we will surely reach an agreement one way or another, if it is Blue Cross Or if it’s another team. I do not rule out Spainin Europe, practically anywhere in the world,” he said.

We recommend you read

However the “Male” He maintained that at another time he could have been the strategist of the Cementera squad, at the time of ensuring that he feels in a position to assume the pressure of any club.

“I will retire when I believe that age no longer allows me to endure in terms of tension, pressure and that I know how to handle the situation, I still feel good and that is why I was about to reach Blue Cross“, he claimed.