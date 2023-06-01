Hugo Sanchez He has revealed that he continues with the candle lit looking for a club from the Liga MX or any other side to contact him to be its Technical Director. The “Macho” has not been in charge of a club since 2013 when he directed Pachuca, the last club in his career.

In a recent interview for Marca, the scorer with Real Madrid assured that he does not lose hope that a Mexican club will speak to him to resume his career as a coach, he knows that he has spent a long time without directing but that he has the knowledge and desire to fight for championships.

“I am waiting for an offer from any Mexican teamI don’t have any preference, obviously it’s interesting and I want to get more titles” commented the now analyst for Marca.

Hugo Sánchez has been criticized a lot for continuing to propose himself for many clubs, it has already happened with Cruz Azul, Pumas and more Mexican soccer teams but according to him throughout this time he has kept studying and attentive to new ways of doing football. work so you are more than ready for it.

“I have been updated, and the fact that I am an analyst and commentator allows me to be active from another point of view. And now with the entrance of my daughters to the university they are already making me want to direct again,” added the two-time champion with the UNAM cougars.

“El Pentapichichi” has not had good luck with his projects as a coach, except for what was done with Pumas in 2004, after which he has been in the eye of the hurricane for results, both with Pachuca and clubs in Europe or with the same Mexican team. For now there is no club that has him in mind to be its next coach.