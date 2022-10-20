There will be zero tolerance in the directive of UANL Tigers for the next Clausura 2023 tournament, since after the painful elimination in the Liguilla against Tuzos del Pachuca, the first casualties of the team would be Hugo Ayala, Francisco Venegas and Luis “Chaka” Rodríguez.

And it is that both players are no longer included in the plans of the board and the coaching staff for the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX.

The three players end their contract at the end of the season and according to information from Vladimir García, a reporter for TUDN, none will renew. In such a way that they will not enter Miguel Herrera’s plans for the next semester and the project of Mexicanization and age reduction within the campus is maintained.

Hugo Ayala is a historic player in the UANL Tigres team, since he has been in the Monterrey club since 2010 and has five League championships. However, for this tournament Opening 2022, barely managed to play four games. While Rodríguez also accumulated two pairs of commitments in the last tournament just like Venegas.

At the moment, Tigres only has these three casualties confirmed for the next tournament and there are only rumors that the board would offer Alexis Vega a million-dollar deal for the next tournament.

The Tigres board plans to put ten million dollars on the table for Alexis Vega to finalize his pass for the Clausura 2023 tournament, but everything depends on the ambitions of the Mexican striker and how his participation in the World Cup in Qatar goes. their goal is to emigrate to Europe.