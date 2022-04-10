State of Mexico.- The week ended for Toluca FC on the field of the Nemesio Díez Stadium and in a couple of days it prevented a double defeat from happening in hell, in the middle of the week against Rayados after drawing a penalty and now against Chivas de Guadalajara in the game that belongs to date 13 of the Grita México Closing 2022 of Liga MX.

When the herd began to seal the victory that would return them to the reclassification zone, Leonardo Fernández arrived as in the last shot against Monterrey from the fateful point to once again be the hero of the scarles, this time

In the first half the number 5 was disputed by both teams that the door of Gustavo Gutiérrez and Raúl Gudiño expected some laboratory play, however each defense covered their demarcation very well before the rival tried to threaten a goal action.

The 0-0 remained until the end of the first period, but shouting a score in hell was not far away after the level shown between Toluca and Chivas, the latter opened the can in a great goal by José Juan Macías that the ‘Nene’ Fernando Beltrán receives half a goal after an impeccable play inside the zone.

The shirt “20” moved away from his mark down the right flank, dominating both legs, he easily eluded Toluca’s defense and when JJ Macías asked for the filtered pass, he touched with three fingers and his gunner, who during the week was doubtful for this duel, I empty a vase of water that extinguished hell at 68′.

The following minutes, the Brazilian Camilo Sanvezzo had the equalizing goal but his tact went wide, immediately Kevin Álvarez tested Gudiño, who patted a dangerous attempt by the midfielder. Valber Huerta also tried to equalize from a corner but the ball went out of bounds as Chivas began to save energy for the end of the game.

After several changes and pauses in the match, the fourth referee dared to add 7 minutes, something that annoyed Michel Leaño and he was sent off, an issue that made him leave the bench staff and consequently missed Leo Fernández’s goal at 90 +6 from the match.

Read more: Atlético San Luis pulls off an important victory against León

Toluca FC added another local point and thus will sleep in eighth place with 18 points, Chivas only rose to thirteenth position, although it is not yet certain, since there are still games ahead and various teams could push it back in the qualifying table.