Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Throughout the week, the fans of Chivas and Tigres went to the ticket offices of the Universitario and Akron stadiums to get an available pass to be present either in the first leg or second leg final of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX .
Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.
see more
#Liga #tickets #leg #final #Chivas #Tigres
Leave a Reply