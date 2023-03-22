Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- In this week of FIFA date Liga MX will hold a pending match. Mazatlan FC will receive in the kraken stadium to Club leon to play his unresolved match of the day 1 of the Clausura 2023.

It will be necessary to remember that this match was not played as agreed from the beginning by the ‘Culiacanazo 2.0’ that his raised hours before. The mexican league determined to suspend the match that would give the banner for the Mexican competition of soccer in january.

It will be next Friday, March 24, when the two teams meet face to face at the Ship to dispute three points that would help them in the general table, since we are in the final stretch of the tournament and getting the victory would favor each one in a different way.

Mazatlan FC He marches as a basement but if he wins, he would be five points from the reclassification zone. For its part, Club León aspires to get into the direct league zone if it wins, it would jump to the general sub-leadership.

The pending duel will be played at 9:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:05 p.m. (Culiacán time) The broadcast will be broadcast on open television, on Azteca 7, and cable TV, on ESPN. You can also follow incidents through the streaming service, Star+.

Today, the social networks of Mazatlan FC announced the price of the tickets available for this match, clarifying that the fans who bought their ticket last January will be used to enter the kraken stadium.

Meanwhile, fans who want to attend the commitment can purchase one of the passes at the ticket office of the property, from 10 AM to 6 PM. Also you can get them at acay squareOh for the Boletomóvil platform. Tickets range from $225 to $750.