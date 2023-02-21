City Juarez Chihuahua.- Braves FC Juarez accelerates the pace to face the game of day nine against the Blue Cross Machinewho will previously play his pending match of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX against Guadalajara Atlason the field of Aztec on Wednesday.

In said enclosure the green ones will appear in search of points that have them among the first places of the classification table. the pupils of Hernan Cristante They sleep in eighth place with eleven units and have not lost since date 4 against Chivas de Guadalajara.

Among his recent commitments, the draw at the home of the UANL Tigers (0-0) during the double date, but in his last duel, against Santos Laguna (0-0), the tino was again imperfect, and for the second time they left blank. Against Blue Cross They plan to surprise to get another good result in the tournament.

This week’s duel will take place on Saturday, February 25 at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 4:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). Their last match in the Colossus of Saint Ursula The Machine won it by the minimum, that in the Closing 2022.

Juárez visits Cruz Azul on Saturday

Although there are several days left for Bravos FC Juárez to return to the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadiumthe club prematurely announced the sale of tickets for its commitment to Rays of the Necaxain the framework of day 11.

“We will face Club Necaxa at the next home game! Get your tickets at the stadium box office, Bravo Fashion Room Store, participating Superette branches and online,” the border squad shared through their social networks.

After the announcement, the public has begun to buy their tickets to enjoy the actions of this match, which will take place until March 12 of this year. According to the schedule of the MX Leaguethe time is at 9:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:05 p.m. (Culiacán time).