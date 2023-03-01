Leon, Guanajuato.- Club Leon will play again in nou camp stadium this week after drawing with Rayados de Monterrey within the framework of day nine of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX on Monday. It will face its similar of the St. Louis Athletic that comes from knowing defeat in Toluca.

For this match the beast will suffer the loss of Adonis Friasfootballer who had received the opportunity to play as a starter in the last four duels, due to being sent off for a double yellow card, although it will not be the only absence he will have Club Leon in the jungle.

His technical director, Nicolas Larcamonwill not appear on the field of play when sanctioned by the Disciplinary Commission two games after rudely insulting the referee of the match, Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos.

On the other hand, St. Louis Athletic began his work week after visiting ‘The Bombonera’ of the Red Devils of Toluca FC on Sunday, where he did not have a good time losing 2-0, adding another game without a win in the Closing 2023; He has four in a row.

León welcomes San Luis at the Nou Camp

Just finished the match against Rayados de Monterrey Las Redes de León launched the poster where they indicate the value of the tickets that will be available, which range from $100 to $300, the cheapest range that was included in this tournament.

Today the exclusive pre-sale for Fierabonados begins, while the general sale will take place from Thursday until the day of the game. Passes can be purchased at the ticket offices of the Nou Camp or entering the page of the ticket office, Boletomóvil.

The meeting that corresponds to the date 10 was scheduled for Saturday, March 4. It will start at 5:00 p.m. (Mexico time) at 4:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission will be in charge of the sports chain Fox Sports.