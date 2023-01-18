San Luis Potosí.- Without lifting a finger in the current negotiation between Tuzos del Pachuca and Tigres UANL for the signing of the Argentine, Nicolás Ibáñez, Atlético San Luis will receive an amount for the transfer, since 30% of their letter belongs to them, given that they agreed with the people of Hidalgo in 2018.

Nicolás Ibáñez stood out at the time with the Potosinos. Those of the Bella Airosa were interested in him, so they asked in La Presa about the gunner to consecrate himself as scoring champion in the last Clausura 2022 tournament with 11 scores to the sound of 17 days.

However, Tigres did not skimp on the signing of the attacker and in this way Atlético San Luis would be left with approximately three million dollars, according to information from Mediotiempo.

After several days of hearing the arrival of Nicolás Ibáñez to the royal team, to date his transfer has not been confirmed. According to the journalist, Rubén Rodríguez, the only thing left to confirm his arrival is for him to stamp his signature on the contract.

We recommend you read

He also reported that the University students have prepared a contract for him for the next four seasons, that is, until 2027 and at the same time Nicolás Ibáñez would see an increase in his salary, but the amount he would receive in San Nicolás de los Garza is unknown.