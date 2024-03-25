Mexico City.- UNAM Pumas and Blue Cross They will compete for the house specialty in this day 13 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Mexican League the following weekend.

The teams of the Capital of the Mexican Republic They will collide shoulder to shoulder in the Mexico 68 stadium to fight for the three points that, at maximum heights, are key to not conditioning your pass to the finals.

UNAM Pumas he moved away from the path of victory since he thrashed Club Santos Laguna (3-0) in the date seven, while Cross Blue has two losses in a row in the competition.

University City will be the scene of an interesting match mexican football. Pumas UNAM is eleventh place with 16pts and Blue Cross marches from the fourth level with 22pts.

Pumas and Cruz Azul face each other in CU

HOW MUCH ARE PUMAS VS CRUZ AZUL TICKETS WORTH?

According to the image presented on the networks UNAM Pumas, The fans will be able to enter the stadium if they obtain a pass from the following available seats:

North Head, Headboard South, Cauldron, Low level, Dovecote Numbered, Dovecote Goya, Orchestra and Box. Below we tell you the price of each section:

North Head -$210

South Head – $350

Cauldron – $350

Ground Floor – $400

Numbered Dovecote – $500

Palomar Goya – $530

Silver -$820

Box – $820

Ticket prices for Pumas vs Cruz Azul

Twitter PUMAS

The match Pumas-Cruz Azul will close the Saturday activity of the day 13 of the Closing 2024 of the Mexican League. The referee's whistle will be heard at 9:05 p.m. (Mexico time), 8:05 p.m. (Culiacan time).

