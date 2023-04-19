Mexico City.- The Eagles of Club América want to sign another tournament where they knocked out the other three greats of Mexican soccer. On March 18, he tore apart his eternal rival, Chivas de Guadalajara, in the National Classic held at the Akron stadium in Zapopan.

The previous goal reversed the result to catapult a Cruz Azul that paid dearly for the expulsion of Michael Estrada at the Azteca stadium. A brace from Alejandro Zendejas and another goal from Henry Martín gave them the 1-3 victory. His next challenge will be Antonio Mohamed’s Pumas UNAM.

The creams will meet again against the coach who made them champions in the Apertura 2014 and since his arrival on the bench Auriazul has won two wins, against Atlético San Luis and Toluca FC, each 3-1, on the pitch of the Olímpico Universitario stadium.

For this reason, a great game is coming at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, a fiefdom that registered the best entry so far in the 2023 Liga Mx Clausura. According to official figures, 66,364 fans attended the Clásico Joven, even the best attendance since the Clausura 2016.

The Clásico Capitalino aspires to exceed that amount and for that Club América unveiled today the prices of the tickets that go from $280 to $1,600. This Tuesday the pre-sale began. Starting tomorrow (Wednesday) the general sale begins prior to the game of the following Saturday.

Online sales begin at 11:00 a.m., while box office 1 of the Azteca stadium will open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Central time of the Mexican Republic). The game will be played at 9:10 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:10 p.m. (Culiacán time).