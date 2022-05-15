In the history of Liga MX, America It is the team that has reached the Liguilla for the title the most times (both in long and short tournaments) and the one that has played the most finals, with a total of 18. Therefore, it is the team that has reached the most times. the semifinals of the First Division.

The Coapa team qualified again for the prelude to the dispute for the title this Closure 2022 after beating Puebla in the quarterfinals. From the hand of Ferdinand Ortizthe Eagles returned to this instance after three consecutive tournaments in which they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

In total, in 31 tournaments America played the semifinals, of which in 15 they advanced to the final and of those, on 9 occasions they were champions of MX League. In the particular case of short tournaments, the azulcrema team has reached 22 semifinals, 10 of them won and 5 were crowned.

The most recent tournament in which América reached the final and won the title was 3 and a half years ago, when in the Opening 2018 beat Cruz Azul in the final. The following tournament again qualified for the semifinals, but tied at one in the aggregate against Lion and was left out by position in the table.

While in the Opening 2019, in the semifinals, they tied the aggregate at two goals against Monarcas Morelia and advanced by their position in the table. In the final, although it closed at the Azteca Stadium, it lost against Monterey Striped on penalties and since then added his aforementioned streak without exceeding the quarterfinals.

We recommend you read

Now, America expects a rival in this instance. could face Chivas if they come back against Atlas and Cruz Azul achieves it against tigers. But if the cement producers are eliminated, regardless of what happens in the Guadalajara Classic, the rival of the Eagles will be Pachuca, leader of the classification in the regular phase.