Mexico City.- Pumas UNAM closed the month of January with seven points out of a possible twelve, a mark that leaves Rafael Puente del Río calm, a coach who signed a six-month contract with the Universitarios and this Tuesday, January 31, celebrates his birthday.

The arrival of the coach was harshly criticized by the fans of the Capital, but the results have made them have a good taste in the mouth after four days, following the path that the club hopes to qualify for the league again after being eliminated from the previous tournament.

Rafael Puente del Río gives confidence in the players who have been in Pedregal for a long time and have Mexican nationality, such is the case of Alek Álvarz and Santiago Trigos, who respond in their tactical stoppage and make the issue of players not trained in Mexico stay in the background.

The coach’s duty is to give youth players an opportunity, as Andrés Lillini did at the time as technical director of Pumas UNAM. In that start the two youths raise their hands to continue in the first team and win the place of one of the few foreigners the club has.

After the departure of Daniel Alves after terminating his contract due to suffering a complaint for sexual assault, the blue and gold team released a place for Untrained players in Mexico that another foreigner was able to cover as there was time in this transfer market.

However, the board was disinterested in hiring new players, so there will be seven out of ten Untrained footballers in Mexico that Pumas UNAM will have in this Clausura 2023 when the transfer window closes this Tuesday, January 31.

We recommend you read

The players: Sebastián Sosa, Nicolás Freire, Higor Meritao, Eduardo Salvio, Diogo de Oliveira, Juan Ignacio Dinneno and Gustavo del Prete are the foreigners Rafael Puente del Río will have. It should be noted that Bruno Schmutz, a Venezuelan soccer player, appears on the Pumas UNAM registered list but still has not added minutes. It would be another foreigner for this Clausura 2023.