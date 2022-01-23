Nuevo León, Monterrey.- It seemed that the Cruz Azul Machine reinforced the winning criteria that was known in the first tournament that was led by Juan Máximo Reynoso. In this Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX he could start with 3 wins, but the first “cruzazuleada” of the year occurred against Rayados de Monterrey,

After playing his first two locations, he traveled to the Sultana del Norte to return to the pitch of the BBVA Stadium, better known as “Gigante de Acero”, a venue that the CDMX squad has never won since its construction and will continue to wait after being equalized in a period of six minutes after leading 2-0.

The reinforcements for this Clausura 2022 respond in the cement eleventh. On matchday 1 and 2 Carlos “Charly” Rodríguez made his debut as a scorer and now it was Uriel Antuna’s turn. The former Chivas player received an assist from his midfielder to get Héctor Moreno out of the way, and his goalkeeper Edgar Andrada to drive in his first goal as a new Cruz Azul player.

During the first half there were more offenses than shots on goal. Rogelio Funes Mori tried to equalize the score, leaving rivals on the way, but in the last round Erik Lira took the ball away from him when he was about to shoot into the frame defended by José de Jesús Corona.

Entering the second half the controversy was contemplated in the commitment. John Stefan Medina knocked down Ignacio Rivero, however the momentum of the play caused the action to be disapproved by the whistler César Arturo Ramos after observing the repetition in the VAR, so he signaled a maximum penalty for Cruz Azul and expulsion to the Colombian defender.

Bryan Angulo had the responsibility of placing the second for the light blue squad. At mid-height he managed to beat Andrada at 54′. He scored a goal after “Nacho” Rivero’s header but the Uruguayan was found in a forward position. The time seemed to be processed until the mistaken expulsion of Santiago Giménez arrived when there were two minutes left in regular time.

Derived from the reviews in the video arbitration, 7 minutes of compensation was added, enough time for “Vasco” Javier Aguirre’s squad to discount following a superb score by Rogelio Funes Mori (91′) and a magnificent header by César Montes, overcoming Julio César Domínguez’s jump to seal an unusual tie at the BBVA Stadium.

Rayados got 5 points after this second draw at home. Cruz Azul will sleep as the leader with 7 units, but could do it with 9 figures. The following week there will be recess for the FIFA date. Monterrey will leave Mexico to fulfill its participation in the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

