Mexico City.- FC Juárez tried to resist the minimum advantage with ten elements in the home of Pumas UNA, the Olímpico Universitario stadium, however, they ended up suffering the somersault but they were not happy both with the result and with Óscar’s arbitration decisions Macias.

The coach, Hernán Cristante, questioned the expulsion of Gabriel Matías Fernández because of claiming the whistler, a situation that made him receive two yellow cards in just a few seconds, he even spoke about the penalty in favor of the Auriazules where Video Arbitration had to intervene.

“You leave with a bitter taste, a defeat does not change that feeling, there are very good things about the team, we control the game, delivery, disposition. It is very difficult to play with one less than receives a yellow card in a very unfair way,” he told a conference press.

The first, then he with a reprehensible attitude, he gives the ball to the central defender and receives it from a teammate, and gives it to the central defender to play, that’s a yellow card. As for the penalty that Talavera is charged, there is a friction, but also where Salas leads by himself there is a push and that can change certain circumstances, it is not a surprise to me, “he said.

On the other hand, Hernán Cristante assures that he will leave calm after the game, but they will have to perfect several issues that they cannot repeat in this tournament. “I am leaving calm, angry due to certain circumstances, but with the squad I have nothing to reproach. There are mistakes and successes in football, it is difficult to establish. The immediate error is seen and their virtue is many things that come together not only it’s a mistake.

Bravos FC Juárez took the lead after Alan Medina’s score, at 30′, however they came back in the last part of the game when they received goals from Eduardo Salvio, at 77′, and Juan Ignacio Dinneno via penalty on the 87′.

His next game will be at home. They will receive Xolos de Tijuana at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium on Saturday, January 14.