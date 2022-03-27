Pumas de la UNAM still does not lift in this Clausura 2022 tournament, due to a very heavy workload with the Liga MX contest and in the shellchampionsso assured the technical assistant, Hermes Desio.

“Today it is difficult for us, there is deconcentration. We come with the accumulation of games, we are there between the I want and I can; we are at that stage.

“We have accumulation of matches. Yes we separate one league from the other are different things. Not all games are the same, they make things more complicated for you no matter how much we play at home”, he said.

Pumas has accumulated six games without being able to win and that is worrying the coaching staff, since according to Hermes Desio, the team must work harder to get out of this negative patch in the regular phase.

“We have to force ourselves more every moment, gain one more meter to get out of the situation that we find.

He also affirms that it is costing them too much to return to the path of triumph, but the idea is to go ahead and try to make up for this bad moment.

“We are aware of the situation, we know that it is costing us to return to victory, we have no choice but to look forward and wait for that result to move forward,” he said.

With this tie in the pending match against Mazatlán FC, Pumas de la UNAM continues to move away from qualifying zone positions and that continues to complicate things for the end of the regular phase.