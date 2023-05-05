In it Matchday 17 of the Águilas del América on their visit to the FC Juárez stadiumHenry Martín could not score and left the game on hold scoring titlegiven that Julian Quinones of the Atlas was lurking with 12 goals. But the fight for the title got even more complicated when Rogelio Funes Morifront of Rayados de Monterreyachieved a hat trick and joined the fray.

Henry Martin he left vacation to merida, but his family was still aware of the matches of his competitors. When he found out about the goals of Rogelio Funes Mori, thought he had already lost the title race; however, he decided to watch the games and hope for the best.

After suffering during the match between the St. Louis Athletic and the Atlaswhich added eight extra minutes, the bomb” finally got the scoring title with 14 goalsbreaking a six-year streak without a Mexican at the top.

The front of the America He recognized that this title was tastier because it was achieved in a tournament in which many players were fighting and demonstrating their quality.