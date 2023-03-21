He National Classic between the eagles of america and the Chivas del Guadalajara was won by the group of Fernando Ortizwho took the 3 points of this day thanks to the goals of jonathan rodriguez, Leonardo Suarez and Henry Martín in a resounding score of 2-4.

However, one of the most controversial moments of the game was when Henry Martin celebrated in the style of Cuauhtemoc Blanco after scoring a goal, making the gesture of a puppy urinating on the rival goal.

Due to his celebration, the azulcrema attacker, who is the tournament’s top scorer with 11 targetsyou could face an exorbitant financial fine in accordance with the Article 42 of the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

Said article establishes that You can be fined up to 1,500 UMAS (155 thousand 610 pesos) for any goal that is celebrated in an “excessive and inappropriate” manner by players or members of the coaching staff who celebrate a goal or the victory of the match with conduct, gestures or gestures. excessiveinappropriate, obscene, offensive, rude, mocking or downright unsportsmanlike towards the opponent or the general public, which have not been seen by the referee.