Mexico.- The season that is having Henry Martin It is an extension of what he lived last season, the goals fall in heaps and if he continues with this step he would be able to tie his best scoring streak in the regular season since his arrival at Club América.

The Yucatecan forward scored in the Opening 2022 a total of 10 scores in 17 games, scoring every 113 minutes, which made him one of the Mexican players with the most goals in the campaign. Now having a much more promising start and in fewer games he has already achieved more than half of that mark and has scored a total of 7 for him in just 6 games.

This indicates that he is only 4 away from tying his best goal streak since he arrived at América, but with this he managed to tie the other two best marks that were in Guard1anes 2020 and 2021 where he scored a total of 7 goals in each one. Martin has become

in the scoring benchmark in Las Águilas.

He recently got into the Top 10 all-time scorers of the Coapa group, surpassing Oribe Peralta, in addition, the breaking point of his great rebound was also announced and it was a few seasons ago where he thought of leaving everything but advice from his mother made him return and show what he was up to. done, even reaching the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and scoring a goal.

We recommend you read

The next opportunity to score more goals would come this midweek when they play Matchday 7 against San Luis and over the weekend against Tijuana due to a double matchday, they could come close and even surpass it if they had a good end to the week.