Henry Martín, forward of the eagles of americahas positioned itself as one of the 10 best scorers in the history of the azulcrema team after scoring a total of 77 goalssurpassing figures such as Oribe Peralta and Gonzalo Farfan. Despite this, he has made it clear that his goal is to surpass the number of 100 annotations with the Coapa team.

In an interview with the daily recordthe striker has mentioned that his favorite team to score against him are the Pumas from UNAMwhom he has eliminated on several occasions in leagueyes, as in the semifinal of the 2018, where his team was crowned champion. The first time that Henry Martin scored against Pumas was in the Day 7 of the Apertura 2018 tournament of the MX League in it Aztec stadium.

He March 6, 2020in the Day 9, cougars received the America in University Citywhere Henry Martin he scored the third goal for his team, managing to tie the score and take an important point. His most recent goal against Pumas occurred on May 2, 2021 in it University Olympic Stadiumwhere América took the three points with their only goal in the match.

Despite his success as a scorer, Henry Martin he remains focused on exceeding his own records and continuing to contribute to the success of his team.