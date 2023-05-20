He National Classic between the eagles of america and the Chivas del Guadalajara always played with a special intensity, especially in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MXas was demonstrated in the tense exchange of shoves between Henry Martín and Alexis Vega in the akron stadium.

The atmosphere was already charged with rivalry due to the controversial festivities of Henry Martin during the win of America in the regular season, which sparked a feud between him and the players from the Chivas.

During the first half of the game, tensions between Henry Martín and Alexis Vega increased as tackling and individual actions followed, especially when the cream-blue striker tried to get past the Chivas defense and score goals.

The incident that triggered the shoving occurred inside the Chivas area when Martín simulated a foul with a divewhich caused the annoyance and claims of players like Alexis Vega, Antonio Briseño and Víctor Guzmán.