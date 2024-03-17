Toluca, State of Mexico.- Red Devils of Toluca FC They took advantage of the bad reputation of the UNAM Pumas as visitors in the 2024 Clausura of the MX League to seal a categorical defeat in the Nemesio Diez today.

The Scarlets they did the mischief by raising the temperature in 'The Bombonera' to wear down the energy of the University team, which could not react to reverse the score against them.

The template Renato Paiva went to rest with an advantage of two scores, achieved by Alexis Vega (14') with a long-distance shot and another maximum penalty of the goalkeeper Tiago Volpi (36')

UNAM Pumas several times he approached the goal of Brazilian although in this quote Guillermo Martinez and 'Toto' Salvio They were bound by the Mexican defense. Gustavo Lema He tried to reinforce the attack but lacked enough weapons to defeat the local team.

Tiago Volpi adds eleven penalties completed

On the contrary, Toluca FC reinforced the siege of the goal of Julio González to obtain it rout with the annotation of Juan Pablo Domínguez (77') when finishing with a header in front of the door.

In the final minutes the 'Choricero' painting' Almost and celebrates one more goal. Thomas Belmonte he dared to shoot and the ball burst the right post of Gonzalez. Even so, the result ended in favor of the Toluca FC to move up two places on the leaderboard. 3-0 official.

Juanpi Domínguez finished the match

Diablos Rojos will be in third position with 23 points. While UNAM Pumas will be out of 'Play-In' positions with 16 units. Next week there will be no games because FIFA date.

