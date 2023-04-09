The Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX He took with him a new defeat for the UANL Tigers by 1-2 on the field of university stadiumthis time before the Mazatlán FC cannonersa team that, until before facing the cats, was considered the worst in the competition with only 4 points in his account.

At the match, the purple ones were the first to score twice, leaving the tigers against the ropes, looking inoperative on offense despite having sebastian cordova with a goal on his account.

Regarding the performance of André-Pierre Gignac, the French striker tigers, his attitude on the field of play drew more attention than his football performance. On several occasions, he reacted negatively to the inaccuracies of his teammates and his own lack of aim when defining.

the lousy attitude of the “Bomboro” did not go unnoticed by the fans of Tigers, who exhibited him on social networks, asking for more solidarity with his colleagues. Despite having Sebastián Córdova with a goal to his name, the Tigres failed to materialize on offense.