Pachuca, Hidalgo.- Diablos Rojos of Toluca FC gave the bell in the Hidalgo stadium, headquarters of Club Pachuca, after achieving victory on aggregate with an unassailable header from Camilo Sanvezzo that allowed Ignacio Ambriz’s men to stop the good pace of the Tuzos as a local.

In the first quarter of the game, the visitors took the lead with Edgar López’s touch when the goalkeeper, Carlos Moreno, had saved the ball but did not block it to prevent the first of the scarlatras after a good assist from Maximiliano Araújo.

Club Pachuca gave one of its worst displays in the ‘Huracán’ but it was still enough to tie the game with Javier López’s powerful shot that beat Thiago Silva’s stretch. Minutes later, Kevin Álvarez let the victory go by making a bad decision when he entered the area alone.

His mistake cost the Tuzos del Pachuca dearly. With a few minutes left to finish the game came the corner service by Leo Fernández who went to the near post, Fernando Navarro tried to extend but did not make contact with the round.

However, the play went ahead and Camilo Sanvezzo arrived to launch himself with a popcorn and shoot Carlos Moreno. In this way, Toluca FC cuts a streak of eleven games for Club Pachuca without suffering a heavy defeat at the Hidalgo stadium.

Diablos Rojos reach twelve points in sixth place, Tuzos will be fourth with 16 units. Toluca FC will attend its match on date 7 on February 23 at the home of Santos Laguna, meanwhile Pachuca will visit the Xolos de Tijuana on Sunday 26.