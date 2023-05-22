Mexico City.- The final is ready. America clubin his third opportunity with the ‘Tano’ Ortiz in league consecutively seemed to overcome the barrier of semifinalsbut another tragedy happened again like a week ago against Atlético San Luis and this time nothing saves him from advancing to the Grand finale because Chivaswith the 1-3 win today, will dispute the MX League title against UANL Tigers as in the Closing 2017.

He Own goal by Sebastián Cáceres (18′) through the effort of Ronaldo Cisneros exploded the rojiblanca bias, which the night before serenaded his people as well as the cream-blue fans to make themselves noticed and show who is in charge in the mexican capital.

America club He left his fans speechless during the first half. She really disappeared in the first 45′ and for the second span he studied the Herd who hung up in defense to bet on the counterattacks, but they did not give any advance to the squad of Veljko Paunovic who rowed against the current when receiving the hammer blow of Diego Valdes (57´).

Ronaldo Cisneros battled for Chivas 0-1

He Chilean surprised the defenders from Guadalajara in the heart of the area to recover the overall advantage of the Eagles and leave Chivas on the ropes, who saw the light after the unusual expulsion of Alvaro Fidalgo (64′) about Fernando Beltran which required the intervention of the VAR.

Diego Valdés tied the match

The Hispanic returned to ownership after recovering from some muscular discomfort, withdrew from the field and left his team defenseless Fernando Ortiz tried to replace but could not do it with the goals received through Alan Mozo (76′)in a set tactic play, and Jesus Orozco Chiquete (88′) with an unstoppable brake to Luis Angel Malagon.

In his first campaign in the mexican soccer he Serbian Veljko Paunovic guide to Chivas de Guadalajara to a new final since lifting their last title in 2017, after defeating their next opponent, UANL Tigersunder the command of Matias Almeydawho advised the european technician in this Final phase.

Orozco Chiquete scored the comeback goal

The Grand finale of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX It will be played next week. The first leg is scheduled for next Thursday, May 25 at the university stadium and the return the following Sunday the 28th of the same month in the Akron Zapopan Stadium.