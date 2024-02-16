Querétaro.- The Good heavens they fell very intensely in the La Corregidora stadium. The Roosters Queretaro FC They got scared in the critical part of the game and Club Necaxa He took advantage of it to snatch a point this Friday in the match for the day 7 of the Clausura 2024 of the Mexican League.

For the third consecutive week those led by Eduardo Fentanes add another digit in the general table after achieving parity with a masterpiece of Diego Gómez (90+3') in the aggregate.

The electricians were able to add two more points knowing that they had a chance to come back by playing with numerical superiority for more than 45 minutes.

Queretaro FC he was left with one less when he suffered the expulsion for double yellow by Miguel Barbieri (45+'5). He previously took advantage with the own goal Emilio Martínez (25').

Querétaro FC celebrates the first of the match

Twitter White Roosters

In the complement Roosters They opted for counterattacks while Club Necaxa attacked with full force and neglected several areas of the field.

However, the goal of Ezequiel Unsain no longer in danger, On the other hand, the rojiblancos knocked on the door with the shot of Diego Gomez that was repelled at the right post of Fernando Tapia.

The same became full notice to note the tying goal in added time. The Electricians they cheated on corner collection Roosters.

Necaxa rescues a point in Querétaro

Twitter Club Necaxa

Diego Gomez He received the ball and with his right leg he took a shot that ended up in the left corner and thus saved Club Necaxa from its first defeat in the Closing 2024. 1-1 official.

