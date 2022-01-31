The CEO of Saints lagoonDante Elizalde, shared the news of the group, highlighting the arrival from harold Valued27-year-old Colombian national team player, currently called up for the South American qualifiers.

The attacker will join the Torreón team with good credentials after being champion in the last tournament in Colombia with the Sports Cali and of scoring individual.

“The reason for this meeting is to tell you what happened this last week and confirm the hiring of Harold Preciado. I have come from Barranquilla, where I met with the player, with his wife, with his daughter and his representatives to bring this contract to a successful conclusion, “Elizalde explained about the negotiation.

Regarding the choice of Harold to join the Comarca Lagunera team as a reinforcement, the president assured that the facilities and the ‘Warriors’ project are enough to convince anyone.

“Santos is a very solid project and it is very easy to offer it to a player. When you show the facilities, when you have the testimony of players who have passed through here, when the representatives have the best credentials knowing that it is a compliant club, when you have this record, it becomes a much simpler issue”, assured

The incorporation of Preciado is still in process, as is his arrival in Torreón, because he is pending your work visa. Meanwhile, the player continues to concentrate with Colombia for next Tuesday’s match against Argentina for the Conmebol Qualifiers, which is crucial for Colombia’s aspirations to obtain a ticket to Qatar 2022.

Bad start to the tournament

The incorporation of the Colombian will be the last for Santos to face Clausura 2022, a tournament in which they only have one point achieved in the tie on the opening day against Tigres, a situation that is alarming in the lagoon institution.

“We are worried, busy, very dissatisfied. We see the work of Pedro Caixinha, of the group, of his work team and it does not correspond in relation to where we should be, “he stressed.