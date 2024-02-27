The Mexican Soccer Federation through its Disciplinary Commission has declared that the physical trainer of Club América, Francisco Javier Martínez Alfarohas been suspended 2 gamesthis after having been the one who initiated the lawsuit after the Young Classic against the Cruz Azul coaching staff.

The decision was shared through social networks, which is why he will not be able to be in the next two Liga MX games with the eagles. “The report indicates a two-game suspension and a financial fine to the Physical Trainer of Club América, Francisco Javier Martínez Alfaro, every time, according to what was reported by the Commissioner of the América vs Cruz Azul match, he incited and provoked inappropriate behavior the members of the Cruz Azul Technical Corps,” it reads.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

With this sanction, the physical trainer will not be able to see action in the match against the Atlas of Matchday 10 and before Tigers on Matchday 11. He may be on the bench again for the National Classic against Chivas in Akron, this on Matchday 12 of Clausura 2024.

Suspension for the physical trainer of Club América | Photo: Capture

After the fight at Azteca, only Francisco Martínez was the only one who received a sanction, Cruz Azul players and staff did not have any situation with the Disciplinary Commission so they may be available for the next game.

So far in Liga MX in its Clausura 2024 tournament, América is the third best team in terms of Fair Play with only 13 yellow cards, and only 1 red card, so it is a club that gets into few problems, a situation that has been repeated for several seasons.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.